Counter measures against Azerbaijan’s attacks discussed at Security Council extraordinary session

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. An extraordinary session of the Security Council took place at the Government of Armenia, chaired by PM Pashinyan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the PM.

In addition to the Security Council members, President Armen Sarkissian, Catholicos Karekin II, head of ‘’My step’’ parliamentary faction Lilit Makunts, head of ‘’Bright Armenia’’ Party Edmon Marukyan, Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Ruben Rubinyan, Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Defense and Security Andranik Kocharyan, representative of the "Prosperous Armenia" faction, MP Arman Abovyan participated in the session.

The session kicked off with the prayer raised by Catholicos Karekin II.

During the session the situation in Nagorno Karabakh resulted by Azerbaijani aggression and the measures aimed at countering Azerbaijani aggression were discussed.

