Several Syrian mercenaries flee fierce battles in NK conflict zone, SOHR says

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) informs that Turkey has transported a new group of mercenaries from Syria to Azerbaijan to fight against Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).

The SOHR said the recent group consists of over 400 fighters of “Sultan Murad”, “Al-Hamzat Division” and other factions, who were supposed to be sent earlier to Azerbaijan. However, Turkey’s transfer of Syrian mercenaries to Nagorno-Karabakh has been suspended for awhile due to the ceasefire agreement. Accordingly, the total number of Syrian fighters sent to Azerbaijan has risen to at least 2,050.

According to SOHR source, Syrian mercenaries in the NK frontline are under extreme pressure and stress. In this context, reliable sources have informed SOHR that several fighters have given up, foregone their payments, and returned to Syria, fleeing the ongoing fierce clashes.

“The death toll among the Turkish-backed factions has risen, since the Turkish government sent them to the frontlines, to at least 143 dead, including 92 fighters whose bodies were brought to Syria while the rest of bodies remained in Azerbaijan”, the SOHR said.