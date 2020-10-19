Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-10-20

YEREVAN, 19 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 19 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.25 drams to 492.40 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.65 drams to 578.91 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 6.34 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.48 drams to 640.27 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 223.39 drams to 30158.9 drams. Silver price up by 6.92 drams to 385.64 drams. Platinum price up by 386.74 drams to 13772.99 drams.