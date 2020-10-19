Artsakh military death toll rises to 729
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Artsakh reported today that an additional 19 of its servicemen have been killed in action in the defensive operations against the Azerbaijani attacks.
The total death toll in the Artsakh Defense Army has reached 729.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
