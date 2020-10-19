Armenia prosecution initiates criminal case against Azerbaijan on international terrorism

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The General Prosecution of Armenia has launched a criminal case against Azerbaijan on charges of international terrorism.

“The Azerbaijani armed forces, using their entire military power and involving also mercenaries, have launched a massive attack against Artsakh, unleashed a war of aggression and committed an act of aggression,” Central Military Prosecution’s senior prosecutor Arshak Martirosyan said.

He said other criminal cases are also opened over the Azeri violations of international humanitarian law during armed clashes, on charges of mass murder or other illegal orders issued by Azeri military officials to their subordinates, as well as the recruitment and use of mercenaries.

“A separate criminal case is initiated on committing international terrorism, because the Azerbaijani military has involved mercenary militants from terrorist organizations who are participating in the military operations, committing acts of terror, and are wearing Azerbaijani army uniforms to disguise themselves,” Martirosyan said.

Criminal cases are also opened on the facts of Azeri bombings of peaceful civilians inside the territory of Armenia.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan