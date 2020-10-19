Remedial secession principle the only way to recognition of Artsakh’s self-determination

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The “remedial secession” principle voiced by Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan presents the only way to the self-determination of Artsakh: it records that there is no way back and doesn’t reject the fact that the secession of Artsakh has already taken place, Armenia’s Representative to the European Court for Human Rights (ECHR) Yeghishe Kirakosyan said at a press conference in Armenpress.

“The idea “remedial secession” voiced by the Prime Minister is the same as the right to self-determination, it’s just the extreme way of the exercise of the right to self-determination. I don’t think that this thesis rejects that the secession has already taken place. Moreover, the secession took place from the Soviet Union and the fact that Artsakh has never been part of independent Azerbaijan is an important recording. At this moment we have a real danger which is demonstrated through the large-scale war unleashed by Azerbaijan, which clearly aims at occupying and capturing Artsakh, if not more. This principle prevents the way back, it sends a clear message that there is no way back because one cannot imagine any other way of exercise of self-determination than the “remedial secession””, he said.

He added that the “remedial secession” is a very accepted idea in the international law and the international community.

On October 16 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan proposed the principle of “remedial secession” for the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement.

On September 27 Azerbaijan, with the support of Turkey, launched a massive attack against the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), by using all its ammunition, targeting also the civilian infrastructures both in Artsakh and Armenia. There are confirmed reports that there are mercenaries in the Azerbaijani army brought from Syria by Turkey for fighting against the Armenian side.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan