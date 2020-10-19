Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard calls for U.S. to with work allies in removing Turkey from NATO

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. In a strongly worded resolution introduced this week condemning Turkey's attacks on American forces and citing Ankara's ongoing support for terrorists, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) called for the U.S. to work with allies in removing Turkey from NATO, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) reported.

Several of the resolutions clauses address Turkey’s hostility and aggression against Armenians:

-- Whereas Turkey has escalated its involvement in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Nagorno Karabakh, previously offering political support for Azerbaijan's position, but now providing direct military support;

-- Whereas Turkey maintains a closed border with the Republic of Armenia, a country with friendly relations with the United States, and has repeatedly issued threats against the Republic of Armenia, Nagorno Karabakh, and Armenian communities in other parts of the world, at times thinly veiling its threats with references to the genocide of Armenians in Turkey that took place in the early 20th century;

-- Whereas reports indicate that Turkey has sent Syrian fighters, many of whom have been associated with Al Qaeda and ISIS, to fight against the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh;

-- Whereas it has been reported that Turkey has participated in or taken outright control of Azerbaijan's air command and military offensive against Nagorno Karabakh and that its F-16 fighters have been engaged in attacks against both Nagorno Karabakh and the Republic of Armenia;

-- Whereas NATO has called for the immediate cease-fire to hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh in response to Azerbaijan's military attack on Nagorno Karabakh while Turkey has contradicted NATO's position by publicly supporting and assisting with Azerbaijan's continued military aggression;

-- Whereas in response to Canada's decision to suspend arms exports to Turkey in response to its involvement in Azerbaijan's military offensive, Turkey cited the NATO relationship as the reason for its disappointment in Canada's decision, associating NATO with its actions in the Caucasus.