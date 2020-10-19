Armenia applies to ECHR requesting to expand framework of interim measure applied on Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has applied to the European Court for Human Rights (ECHR) requesting to expand the framework of interim measure applied on Azerbaijan, Armenia’s Representative to the ECHR Yeghishe Kirakosyan said at a press conference in Armenpress.

“Yesterday we applied to the ECHR, taking into account the developments of the recent days and weeks, in particular connected with different videos which clearly show arbitrary shootings of prisoners of war, ill-treatment of bodies, beheadings and other episodes which are terrible and are just unacceptable from the perspective of humanitarian law and human rights. Based on this we have applied to the ECHR requesting to expand the framework of the already applied interim measure, so that it will not only relate to the targeting of civilian population, civilian facilities and settlements, but also to the issue of ensuring the security of every person who has appeared under the control of the Azerbaijani authorities”, Kirakosyan said.

He expressed hope that the Court’s response will be available in coming days and will be positive.

“The implementation of interim measures is difficult at this process because military operations are underway, but their influence is very important now and will be very important also in the future”, he added.

On September 27, 2020, Armenia applied to the ECHR requesting to apply an interim measure against Azerbaijan, that is to indicate Azerbaijan to cease the bombardment of civilian facilities along the entire line of contact of the armed forces of Armenia and Artsakh, to stop indiscriminate attacks, and to stop targeting the civilian population, civilian objects and settlements. The ECHT has approved the request.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan