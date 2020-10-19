Turkey’s Erdogan encourages attempts of ethnic cleansing against Artsakh people – Paris Mayor

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The regime of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is acting in a nationalist spirit, is denying the fact of the Armenian Genocide and seems is encouraging the attempts of ethnic cleansing of the people of Nagorno Karabakh, Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo said in an interview to Nouvelles d`Armenie.

“Every time I visited Yerevan, I paid a tribute to the memory of millions of victims and every time I am surprised on how people have planned and committed such crimes. The humanity supposes that some of these mechanisms can be attributed to the time. But with each genocide, and I am the contemporary of the two of them (Cambodia and Rwanda), the same hellish mechanisms operate”, she said, adding: “We have not yet achieved the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, but we could have, and I am showing a unique vigilance. Unfortunately, Turkey’s involvement in the conflict against Armenians evokes the memory of the genocide both in Armenia and the Diaspora”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan