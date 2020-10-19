YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today the parliamentary delegation of "Alternative for Germany" party.

The President of Artsakh thanked the German parliamentarians for visiting Artsakh at their own initiative and observing the problems of Artsakh-Armenians at this difficult war conditions, expressing hope that they will be presented to the German people and leadership.

“We have been cooperating with this party for 5 years now. I think the fact of their presence in Artsakh at their own initiative during these hard days of war testifies to the effectiveness of that cooperation”, Arayik Harutyunyan said.

In turn one of the Bundestag lawmakers shared their impressions from the visit and stated that what is currently being done by Azerbaijan with the support of Turkey and terrorist organizations is a great crime against humanity and the international community should give a proper response. He stated that the best mean to counter Baku’s option on solving the Nagorno Karabakh conflict by force can be the recognition of Artsakh by different countries, including the European countries.

The meeting addressed a number of problems related to the current situation and the need for their political assessment.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan