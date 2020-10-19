Mayor of Paris highlights initiative on sending European youth observers to Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo has spoken about the possibility of a potential recognition of Artsakh by the French capital city and the official recognitions by other cities.

“I noticed that Geneva and Milan have adopted very clear positions in favor of the recognition or right to self determination of Nagorno Karabakh. The Paris council can’t do that because the law on local self governing bodies doesn’t allow cities to recognize or sign treaties with subjects which aren’t officially recognized by France. But the city can do other initiatives.

I have been informed that AGBU Europe wants to send European youth to Nagorno Karabakh as observers. I think this is an excellent initiative. I suggested that these young people should tell European mayors what they saw there after returning. This initiative should take place in mid-November,” she said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan