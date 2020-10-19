Azerbaijan is the obvious aggressor in Nagorno Karabakh conflict, says Mayor of Paris

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The Turkish-supported Azerbaijan is obviously the aggressor in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo said in an interview with Nouvelles d`Armenie.

“Therefore the Baku regime bears a lot of responsibility. The future of Karabakh and its people must be decided with the support of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs – France, USA and Russia. I hope they’ll be able to stop the conflict as soon as possible and start negotiations for achieving lasting and just peace in the region. I hope the humanitarian ceasefire that was reached over the weekend will hold unlike the previous one that was violated numerous times. War is never a solution,” she said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan