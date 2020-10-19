‘Armenia is under attack’ – rapper P Diddy

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Famous American rapper, producer P Diddy informed his 17 million followers about the danger threatening Armenians.

“Armenia is under attack”, the rapper posted a photo on an Instagram story.

Following this post the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) thanked P Diddy for raising the issue.

“Thank you P Diddy for sharing the news on IG - to your 17+ million followers. From Senators to celebrities - we need to raise the roof, until America acts to stop the slaughter of Armenians”, the ANCA said on Twitter.

On September 27 Azerbaijan, with the support of Turkey, launched a massive attack against the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), by using all its ammunition, targeting also the civilian infrastructures both in Artsakh and Armenia. There are confirmed reports that there are mercenaries in the Azerbaijani army brought from Syria by Turkey for fighting against the Armenian side.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan