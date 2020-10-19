Relief plane from Los Angeles arrives in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The plane carrying humanitarian aid from Los Angeles to Armenia has landed at the Yerevan airport, the director of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund Haykak Arshamyan said.

The flight was organized by ArmeniaFund and carried aid collected by the Armenian community of Los Angeles.

The flight was originally scheduled for October 15, however it was delayed after Turkey refused to provide its airspace for the flight operated by Qatar Airways.

