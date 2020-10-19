‘If the only solution to conflict is recognition of Karabakh, we should not hesitate’ – Paris Mayor

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. If the only solution to the current conflict is the recognition of Nagorno Karabakh, there is no need to hesitate, Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo told Nouvelles d`Armenie.

Commenting on the bill on recognizing the independence of Nagorno Karabakh submitted by 22 MPs to the French Parliament, the Paris Mayor said: “I, of course, understand the approach of parliamentarians. If the only solution to the current conflict is the recognition of Nagorno Karabakh, we should not hesitate. But the foreign ministry thinks that only the Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship can allow to return to peace and security. Therefore, I don’t want to hinder or obstruct France’s efforts on finding a peaceful solution. I am in regular touch with the foreign ministry, which is working effectively and in a pragmatic way for stopping the conflict. The goal is for Armenians to be able to live steadily and safely in Nagorno Karabakh and Armenia. I share the priorities of the French government which is seeking together with the other Co-Chairs of the Minsk Group to stop the clashes and return to negotiations. I am personally in favor of self-determination. We must support Armenia in this ordeal and fight”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan