Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October

Explosions heard in Stepanakert City

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. At least 4 explosions were heard in Stepanakert City around 12:45 October 19.

ARMENPRESS correspondent reports from the Artsakhi capital that the air raid sirens were not activated when they heard the blasts. It wasn’t immediately clear if the explosions were from Azerbaijani bombings or the Artsakhi air-defense system’s interceptions.

Stepanakert City has come under multiple missile and air strike bombardments since the Azeri offensive on Artsakh began.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





