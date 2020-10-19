Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October

Days after Azeri Harop crash, Iran warns it will respond even to “accidental” encroachments

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Iran has issued a warning saying it will respond to “any encroachment, even accidental”.

The warning comes days after an Israeli-made Harop loitering munition operated by the Azerbaijani military crashed into Iranian territory amid the Azeri attacks on Artsakh. 

 “The safety of our citizens is Iran’s red line. The military has issued the necessary warning, the explanations from the other side were heard. We said that any encroachment against Iran, even accidental, will receive a response,” IRNA quoted Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Said Khatibzade as saying.

