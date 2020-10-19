“Silence is Violence” – Artsakh women protest outside UN Armenia office in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Women from Artsakh who are temporarily residing in Armenia after leaving their husbands behind to defend their homes against the Azeri attacks are holding a rally outside the United Nations Office in downtown Yerevan on October 19, demanding an appropriate reaction from the international community for the Turkish-backed Azerbaijani war of aggression with the involvement of militants from jihadist organizations.

The demonstrators were holding signs saying “Don’t be blind”, “Recognize Artsakh”, “Silence is violence”, and others.

“We have left our husbands, fathers and brothers at the frontline and we had no other choice than to temporarily move to Armenia. We’ve gathered here today, demanding that the war stops, and we are voicing about the war crimes that Turkey and Azerbaijan are now committing in Artsakh. We want the United Nations Armenia representative to meet with us and hear us out,” said Irina Safaryan, one of the many demonstrators.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan