Armenians in Greece condemn Turkey and Azerbaijan, block Greek-Turkish checkpoint

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Many Armenians living in Greece expressed their protest against the ongoing Turkey-backed Azerbaijani aggression on Armenia and Artsakh.

Toady early morning the Greek-Armenians travelled to the Greek-Turkish border checkpoint by cars, and then blocked the checkpoint through march.

Armenians and their supporter foreigners were holding the flags of Armenia and Artsakh.

They were also holding posters “Artsakh is strong”, “Nagorno Karabakh is already independent”, “Peace in Artsakh”.

