Trump: Armenians have a great spirit for their country

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump talked about Armenians during his pre-election rally in Carson City, Nevada, stating that “they are good people and good business people too”.

“When I just left, there were so many Armenians with the beautiful flag. You have great spirit in your country. People from Armenia have a great spirit for their country”, Trump said. “Now we are working on some things”, he said, without releasing further details.

During a pre-election campaign in LA many Armenians welcomed Trump, were holding a peaceful protest against the Azerbaijani and Turkish aggression against Armenia and Artsakh, stating that “Armenia needs Trump”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





