Qatar Airways Los Angeles-Yerevan relief plane en route after Turkey airspace ban

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The Qatar Airways flight carrying humanitarian aid from Los Angeles, USA to Armenia is en route, the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia said.

“We expect the plane to arrive in Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport around 12:50,” the committee said.

The aid was collected by the Armenian-American community of LA and the flight was originally scheduled for October 15, however it was delayed after Turkey refused to provide its airspace. The committee didn't elaborate which country's airspace the flight is eventually using.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan