Armenian PM confident success in war can solve issue of status of Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan expressed confidence that the success in the war can solve the issue of the status of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).

The PM stated that the key to success in war is the concentration of the national potential around that goal and selfless dedication to that goal.

“1. What is this war for? For the status of Karabakh.

Could we have avoided this war? Yes, if we handed over the territories and agreed to the uncertain status of Karabakh, for an uncertain time, in the absence of a mechanism for the adjustment of the further status. Could we have reached an acceptable or any status of Karabakh through negotiations? No, because its last opportunity was consumed in 2011 in Kazan. Can we stop this war? Theoretically yes, perhaps with a slightly worse formula of the option mentioned in point 2. Can the war solve the issue of the status of Karabakh? Yes, if we record success in the war. Can we record success in the war? Yes, if we concentrate the national potential around that goal and sincerely and selflessly dedicate ourselves to that goal”, the PM said on social media.

