9 Azerbaijani UAVs destroyed in one day, 2 of which in Republic of Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. 9 Azerbaijani UAVs were destroyed by the Armenian side on October 18, 2 of which were in the territory of the Republic of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference.

Azerbaijan, sponsored by Turkey, unleashed war against Artsakh on September 27. In addition to the military-political assistance, Turkey has also deployed thousands of terrorists in Azerbaijan to fight against Armenians.

The sides reached an agreement on humanitarian ceasefire on October 10 and 18, but Azerbaijan violated both agreements and continued attacks immediately after the agreements entered into force.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan