Explosions heard in Artsakh’s Stepanakert – DEVELOPING

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Three explosions were heard in the capital city of Artsakh, Stepanakert. The correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports from Stepanakert that air raid siren is not activated.

21:13. Some Telegram channels inform that Artsakh’s Defense Army downed an Azerbaijani UAV. ARMENPRESS is trying to clarify the information.

21:17. Spokesperson of Artsakh’s Defense Army Suren Sarumyan confirmed that an Azerbaijani UAV was downed in Stepanakert.