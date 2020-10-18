Turkish forces participate in attacks against Armenians –PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Turkey is pursuing the same policy in South Caucasus as in the Mediterranean against Greece and Cyprus, or in Syria, Libya and Iraq, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview to Italian Corriere della Sera, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

‘’It’s an expansionist policy. During the negotiations on the ceasefire, Turkish president Erdoğan said that he does not want Azerbaijan to stop the military operations. This conflict would not have started without the intervention of Turkey. Turkey encouraged Azerbaijan to attack Artsakh, Turkish troops participate in the attacks. But this is not all. The Azerbaijanis use jihadist-militants brought from Syria. They are terrorists sent by Turkey’’, Pashinyan said.

To the question if the Armenian side has proofs of the use of militants by Azerbaijan, PM Pashinyan said, ‘’Yes, we have the footages of the jihadists made for propaganda goals with geolocations at the places of the military operations, as well as the bodies of some of them. There are no doubts about that. The proofs have already been published’’, Pashinyan said, adding that the terrorists made the footages themselves, which later went viral. ‘’This fact has been officially confirmed by Russia, France and other countries. The goal is clear. The Turks want another genocide of the Armenian people’’, he said.

To the question what the EU can do to stop the conflict, Pashinyan said, ‘’There is only one way to put an end to the military operations. International recognition of the principle ‘’remedial secession’’ for Artsakh. Otherwise, the Armenians that will appear in the territory of the Azerbaijani control will be subjected to ethnic cleansings and that will happen for the reason that Armenians are the last obstacle for Turkey’s expansion to the north-east and south east’’.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan