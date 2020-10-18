Artsakh air defense units hit 2 UAVs as Azerbaijan continues breaching truce
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. On October 18 the Azerbaijani armed forces continuously tried to violate the airspace of Artsakh with drones, despite the new agreement on a humanitarian truce, the Artsakh Defense Army said in a statement.
“The air defense units of the Defense Army hit 2 UAVs”, the statement says.
Armenia and Azerbaijani agreed on a new humanitarian ceasefire, which was supposed to come effective at 00:00, October 18. However, minutes after the ceasefire came into force, Azerbaijan again violated the agreement, launching rocket-artillery strikes in the northern direction from 00:04-02:45 and missile strikes in the southern direction from 02:20-02:45.
Today, early morning, the Azerbaijani forces again launched an attack in the southern direction.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan