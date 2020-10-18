Non-stop Azerbaijani military attacks cause humanitarian disaster – Armenia Ombudsman

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Not only does ongoing Azerbaijani military attacks result in gross violations of the rights of injured civilians but also constitute humiliating treatment of the bodies of those killed and inhumane treatment of their relatives, Ombudsman of Armenia Arman Tatoyan said in a statement.

“It is already 22 days of non-stop Azerbaijani military attacks that cause humanitarian disaster not only in civilian settlements of Artsakh, but also along the entire frontline, where direct military clashes take place.

Ongoing deliberate attacks of Azerbaijani military forces against civilian settlements of Artsakh cause destructions to houses and vital civilian infrastructures; peaceful citizens are being killed or cause life threatening injuries from prohibited weaponry. Azerbaijani military struck a medical emergency ambulance and a hospital.

During the whole 22-day period it has been constantly announcing about captives and bodies on all sides.

Not only does ongoing Azerbaijani military attacks result in gross violations of the rights of injured civilians but also constitute humiliating treatment of the bodies of those killed and inhumane treatment of their relatives.

The current situation is extremely dangerous also from the perspective of environment pollution, mass spread of infectious diseases and outbreak of epidemics with real danger to turn into a real environmental disaster. All these do not recognize state borders and is dangerous for the whole region. This is certified by the assessment of the Ministry of Health of Armenia.

All these developments are continuous and gross violations of International Humanitarian Law, including the 1949 Geneva Conventions and fundamental requirements enshrined in Customary International Law.

The international community’s actions need to be practical in these extremely dangerous developments. It is imperative to put an immediate stop to these atrocities and inhuman treatment. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) should have real possibility to effectively conduct its humanitarian mission on all sides”, the statement says.