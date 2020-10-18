Primate of Artsakh Diocese meets with wounded soldiers in hospital
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan visited a military hospital and met with the wounded soldiers, he said on Facebook.
Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan delivered a prayer for their speedy recovery and wished strength and energy to the medical staff in their mission.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 16:06 Primate of Artsakh Diocese meets with wounded soldiers in hospital
- 15:10 Town of Martakert faces power, gas outage; 30% of housing stock damaged from Azeri bombardments
- 14:56 Practical steps already taken for renovation of settlements in Artsakh
- 14:29 Armenia deplores statement of European External Action Service, calls it one-sided, biased
- 13:14 Azeri war crimes threaten ecological disaster: Health Ministry warns of potential plague outbreak
- 13:08 WATCH: Artsakh releases surveillance video showing Azerbaijan attacking after truce deal
- 12:29 ‘It’s a win for peace in the region’ – Iranian FM on end of arms embargo
- 12:12 Baku rejects efforts to withdraw wounded soldiers from battlefield through ICRC mediation – MFA
- 12:07 Artsakh says appreciates int’l community’s efforts towards truce
- 11:44 COVID-19: Armenia reports 1694 new cases in one day
- 11:42 Situation relatively calm on Armenia-Azerbaijan border: Defense ministry denies Azeri statement
- 11:33 Artsakh military death toll rises to 673
- 11:28 Azerbaijan tries to take Khoda Afarin Dam under control to have leverage on Iran – Davit Babayan
- 11:14 Situation has been relatively calm in Artsakh’s settlements overnight
- 10:52 Armenia will continue to impose peace on Azerbaijan – MFA
- 10:45 EU ready to provide support to Armenia’s healthcare system
- 10:29 ‘Azerbaijan doesn’t care of human lives and bodies of its servicemen’ – Artsakh Ombudsman
- 09:48 Artsakh military hits four attacking tanks as Azerbaijan continues truce breach
- 09:36 ANCA calls on US to suspend military equipment sales to Turkey
- 09:07 Azerbaijan launches attack in direction of Artsakh-Iran border Khoda Afarin Dam
- 08:30 Azerbaijan breaches second truce deal, launches offensive at Artsakh from south; casualties reported
- 03:29 Azerbaijan violates ceasefire agreement
- 01:24 Situation on contact line is calm, humanitarian ceasefire comes into effect – MoD Armenia
- 01:11 That’s what we wanted to hear – MoD Armenia responds to spokesperson of MFA Azerbaijan
- 00:53 Ceasefire must be stable and verifiable – MFA Armenia
17:07, 10.12.2020
Viewed 22307 times INTERCEPTED AUDIO: Azeri army’s executions of own troops “astonishes” even TERRORISTS
22:39, 10.14.2020
Viewed 20025 times Turkey bans delivery of 100 tons of US humanitarian aid to Armenia through its airspace
19:32, 10.14.2020
Viewed 5862 times USA calls on Turkey to stop supporting Azerbaijan
11:08, 10.12.2020
Viewed 4841 times President Harutyunyan posthumously awards Armen Knyazyan with Hero of Artsakh highest title
15:30, 10.16.2020
Viewed 4696 times The Clash of Terror and Freedom: Artsakh treats Azeri POWs, Azerbaijan EXECUTES Artsakh POWs