Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 October

Primate of Artsakh Diocese meets with wounded soldiers in hospital

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan visited a military hospital and met with the wounded soldiers, he said on Facebook.

Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan delivered a prayer for their speedy recovery and wished strength and energy to the medical staff in their mission.

