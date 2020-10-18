Artsakh military death toll rises to 673
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Artsakh reported today that an additional 40 of its servicemen have been killed in action in the defensive operations against the Azerbaijani attacks.
The total death toll in the Artsakh Defense Army has reached 673.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
