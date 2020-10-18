Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 October

Artsakh military death toll rises to 673

Artsakh military death toll rises to 673

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Artsakh reported today that an additional 40 of its servicemen have been killed in action in the defensive operations against the Azerbaijani attacks.

The total death toll in the Artsakh Defense Army has reached 673.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan




Related News


https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration