Situation has been relatively calm in Artsakh’s settlements overnight

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The overnight situation in the settlements of Artsakh has been relatively calm amid the violation of a new humanitarian ceasefire agreement by Azerbaijan, Artsakh’s State Service for Emergency Situations said, adding that no shots were fired in the direction of Artsakh’s peaceful settlements and civilian infrastructure.

The spokesperson of the Artsakh Defense Ministry told Armenpress that the situation in the capital city of Stepanakert is also calm.

Armenia and Azerbaijani agreed on a new humanitarian ceasefire, which was supposed to come effective at 00:00, October 18. However, minutes after the ceasefire came into force, Azerbaijan again violated the agreement, launching rocket-artillery strikes in the northern direction from 00:04-02:45 and missile strikes in the southern direction from 02:20-02:45.

Today, early morning, the Azerbaijani forces again launched an attack in the southern direction.

