Armenia will continue to impose peace on Azerbaijan – MFA

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will continue to undertake all necessary measures to impose peace on Azerbaijan and establish a ceasefire regime which will entail precise and effective mechanisms for maintaining and verifying it on the ground, Armenia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh stated that the Azerbaijani armed forces once again grossly violated the new humanitarian truce agreed, and on 18 October, at 07:20, after an active artillery fire, launched an attack in the southern direction in order to occupy favorable positions.

This is the second time that Azerbaijan violates the ceasefire agreement achieved through the personal mediation of the leader of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country thus demonstrating to the international community its treacherous nature, which we have been dealing with for decades.

Armenia will continue to undertake all necessary measures to impose peace on Azerbaijan and establish a ceasefire regime which will entail precise and effective mechanisms for maintaining and verifying it on the ground”, the statement says.