EU ready to provide support to Armenia’s healthcare system

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan held a meeting on October 16 with Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin and Head of the Cooperation Section Gonzalo Serrano De La Rosa, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting parties discussed works aimed at curbing the rapid growth of spreading of the new type of coronavirus and envisaged upcoming measures.

Arsen Torosyan and Andrea Wiktorin expressed their concerns over the ongoing hostilities in the conflict zone of Nagorno Karabakh. The parties touched upon the proper organization of the medical care to those injured as a result of hostilities.

Both sides highlighted the importance of the international cooperation to overcome the existing challenges on 2 frontlines of the Armenian healthcare system: fight against the spread of the new type of coronavirus and medical care to the victims injured as a result of hostilities.

At the end of the meeting Andrea Wiktorin expressed readiness from the European Union to support the healthcare sector in Armenia.