‘Azerbaijan doesn’t care of human lives and bodies of its servicemen’ – Artsakh Ombudsman

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. By once again violating the agreement on a humanitarian ceasefire Azerbaijan reaffirms that it doesn’t care of the human lives and bodies of its servicemen, Ombudsman of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan said on Twitter.

“Any reaction to this new violation of humanitarian ceasefire by Azerbaijan? Seems this country doesn't care of the human lives and bodies of its servicemen” the Ombudsman said, using #DontBeBlind, #RecognizeArtsakh hashtags.

Armenia and Azerbaijani agreed on a new humanitarian ceasefire, which was supposed to come effective at 00:00, October 18. However, minutes after the ceasefire came into force, Azerbaijan again violated the agreement, launching rocket-artillery strikes in the northern direction from 00:04-02:45 and missile strikes in the southern direction from 02:20-02:45.

Today, early morning, the Azerbaijani forces again launched an attack in the southern direction.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan



