ANCA calls on US to suspend military equipment sales to Turkey

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) sent a letter to US Assistant Secretary for Political-Military Affairs at the Department of State, calling on to suspend drone-related and other military/dual use equipment or tech sales (or 3rd-party transfers) to Turkey, due to Ankara’s active participation in Azerbaijan’s war against Artsakh and Armenia, the ANCA reports.

“This suspension, should in particular, cover the sale, transfer, or third party transfer of drone sensors (thermal imagine and laser designation systems)”, the letter says.

In light of the ongoing Turkey-backed Azerbaijani aggression targeting Armenians – including American citizens residing in Armenia and Artsakh, the ANCA also asked the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs to provide a public accounting of any past, current or planned military sales of drone or drone-related equipment or technology to Turkey or Azerbaijan.

