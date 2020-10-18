Azerbaijan launches attack in direction of Artsakh-Iran border Khoda Afarin Dam

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan attacked Artsakh in the early morning of October 18 from the southern direction (Khoda Afarin Dam), with the purpose of capturing favorable positions. The attack is the latest Azeri violation of the already second humanitarian truce.

“The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have once again grossly violated the new humanitarian ceasefire. At 07: 20 after an active artillery fire, the enemy launched an attack in the southern direction (Khudaferin Reservoir) in order to occupy favorable positions. There are casualties and wounded on both sides,” Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

The Khoda Afarin Dam is located on the Aras (Araks) River, at the border of Iran and Artsakh.

On October 10, Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed a humanitarian truce during talks in Moscow under the mediation of Russia. However, the truce was breached by the Azeri forces minutes after it was supposed to come into force.

The sides again agreed on a humanitarian ceasefire that was supposed to come into force at October 18, 00:00. However, the Azerbaijani forces launched rocket-artillery strikes at Artsakh from 00:04-02:45 in the northern direction and from 02:20-02:45 in the southern direction.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan