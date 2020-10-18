Situation on contact line is calm, humanitarian ceasefire comes into effect – MoD Armenia
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line is calm. The humanitarian ceasefire has entered into force, spokesperson of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan announced in her Telegram channel.
Armenia, Azerbaijan agreed on a humanitarian ceasefire starting from October 18 midnight.
