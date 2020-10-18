That’s what we wanted to hear – MoD Armenia responds to spokesperson of MFA Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Spokesperson of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan responded to the announcement of the spokesperson of the Azerbaijani foreign ministry Leyla Abdullayeva, who said that the ceasefire agreement reached on October 17 does not mean end of war. Speaking with ARMENPRESS over the announcement of Abdullayeva , Shushan Stepanyan said,

‘’That’s what we wanted to hear’’.

A while ago spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan emphasized that the Foreign Ministry of Armenia highly appreciates the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs and the direct involvement of the French President for the achievement of the humanitarian ceasefire of October 17.

''We proceed from the perception that this agreement brings into effect the Moscow joint statement of October 10, which established a ceasefire and emphasized the need to introduce ceasefire parameters. The ceasefire must be stable and verifiable'', reads the statement.