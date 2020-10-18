Ceasefire must be stable and verifiable – MFA Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministry of Armenia highly appreciates the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs and the direct involvement of the French President for the achievement of the humanitarian ceasefire of October 17, ARMENPRESS reports the Foreign Ministry of Armenia said.

''We proceed from the perception that this agreement brings into effect the Moscow joint statement of October 10, which established a ceasefire and emphasized the need to introduce ceasefire parameters. The ceasefire must be stable and verifiable'', reads the statement.