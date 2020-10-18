Situation on front line calms down – Artsakh President's spokesperson
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line has calmed down, ARMENPRESS reports Vahram Poghosyan, spokesperson of Artsakh's President, wrote on his Facebook page.
''The situation on the front line calmed down'', Poghosyan wrote.
Armenia, Azerbaijan agreed on a humanitarian ceasefire starting from October 18 midnight.
