Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 October

Situation on front line calms down – Artsakh President's spokesperson

Situation on front line calms down – Artsakh President's spokesperson

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line has calmed down, ARMENPRESS reports Vahram Poghosyan, spokesperson of Artsakh's President, wrote on his Facebook page.

''The situation on the front line calmed down'', Poghosyan wrote.

Armenia, Azerbaijan agreed on a humanitarian ceasefire starting from October 18 midnight.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration