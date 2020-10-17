Macron salutes agreement on humanitarian ceasefire between Armenia, Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. French President Emanuel Macron saluted the agreement on establishing a humanitarian ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan starting from midnight and emphasized that it must be strictly respected by both sides, ARMENPRESS reports, Reuters writes, citing the statement issued by the French President's Office.

'“This ceasefire must be unconditional and strictly observed by both parties. France will be very attentive to this and will remain committed so that hostilities cease permanently and that credible discussions can quickly begin'', reads the statement.

Armenia, Azerbaijan agreed on a humanitarian ceasefire starting from October 18 midnight.