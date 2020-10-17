INTERCEPTED audio proves presence of Syrian mercenaries in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Another audio record proving the presence of mercenaries sent by Turkey to Azerbaijan has been intercepted. ARMENPRESS reports ‘’Region Monitor’’ transcribed the audio.

One of the members of ‘’Sultan Murad’’ terrorist groups said in an audio record sent to his fellow militants that they are being sent to Azerbaijan.

‘’The head of the group arrived and said that our destination is Azerbaijan. The so-called Libya was a deceit’’, the member of the terrorist group said.

The audio record appeared in a Telegram channel backing the Syrian mercenaries on October 15.

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FRegionMonitor%2Fvideos%2F677060629860916%2F&show_text=0&width=560" width="560" height="315" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allowFullScreen="true"></iframe>