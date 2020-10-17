Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 October

Artsakh ready to observe humanitarian truce on reciprocal basis – Foreign Ministry

Artsakh ready to observe humanitarian truce on reciprocal basis – Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh has issued a statement over the ceasefire truce, expressing readiness to observe it on reciprocal basis. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Artsakh, the statement runs as follows,

‘’We welcome the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries and of the Republic of Armenia towards ceasefire and de-escalation of tension in the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict zone. The Republic of Artsakh confirms readiness to observe the humanitarian truce on a reciprocal basis, in line with the Moscow Statement of October 10, 2020, and agreement reached on October 17, 2020’’.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration