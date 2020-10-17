Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to a humanitarian ceasefire starting from October 18

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan have agreed to a humanitarian truce as of October 18th, 00:00 local time, ARMENPRESS reports the Foreign Ministry of Armenia announced.

''This decision was taken following the statement of the Presidents of the French Republic, the Russian Federation and the United States of America, representing the Co-chair countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, of 1 October 2020, the Statement by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group of 5 October, and in line with Moscow Statement of 10 October 2020’'.

On October 10 the sides had again reached an agreement on humanitarian ceasefire, but the Azerbaijani side never respected the agreement, starting to violate it immediately after it entered into effect.