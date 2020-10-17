Heavy clashes continue on front line, Azerbaijani military convoy destroyed by Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Heavy clashes continue is some of the sections of Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference on October 17.

‘’Today early in the morning the adversary continued its offensive activities in the same directions. Particularly fierce clashes took place in the southern direction. Today in the northern direction heavy clashes like the previous days did not take place. Large-scale offensive was launched in the southern direction. In one of the directions nearly 2-3 dozens of military vehicles tried to approach and develop an offensive, but our artillery targetted the convoy, forcing the adversary to retreat. Heavy clashes continued also in other directions, in some places the clashes still go on’’, Hovhannisyan said.

He noted that Azerbaijan no longer uses great numbers of armored vehicles. Today they used air force, UAVs and artillery.