Lavrov talks with Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov held telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, ARMENPRESS reports the Russian MFA informed.

Lavrov emphasized the relevance of the October 1 joint statement of the Russian, French and U.S. Presidents. During the conversation the necessity of the humanitarian ceasefire reached on October 10 between the Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers was emphasized.

The importance of the agreement reached in Moscow under the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the start of substantive negotiations to reach a speedy peace settlement based on fundamental principles has been reaffirmed.