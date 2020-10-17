Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 October

Azerbaijan presents strikes against hospital as destruction of ammunition depots

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan has released a footage presenting the strikes against a hospital in Artsakh's north-eastern direction as a destruction of ammunition depots.

ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of MoD Armenia Shushan Stepanyan shared the footage on her Facebook page, emphasizing that the footage shows the deliberate strike against a hospital in Artsakh's north-east that took place on October 14, which Azerbaijanis present as a destruction of ammunition depots.

The press service of Artsakh's Defense Army informed on October 14 that the Azerbaijani armed forces targeted a hospital in the north-eastern part of Artsakh, where civilians also receive treatment.





