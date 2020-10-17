Azerbaijanis attack peaceful Armenians in Israel with sticks and stones

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 20 Azerbaijanis attacked Armenian peaceful protesters with sticks and stones in Israel who were holding a motor march with the flags of Armenia and Artsakh against the military cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan, representative of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Father Tiran told ARMENPRESS.

‘’During the motor race nearly 20 Azerbaijanis with 3-4 cars blocked the way of our protesters, started to break the cars with stones and sticks, as well as hit the Armenians in the cars. Clashes started between our protesters and them, during which 4-5 young Armenians received minor injuries, while an elderly Armenian lost consciousness, who has been hospitalized. At the moment all feel well’’, Father Tiran said.

He noted that during the incident the Azerbaijanis caused property damage of 5-10 thousand dollars.

Father Tiran added that the Israeli Police arrived at the scene and arrested some of the Azerbaijanis, who had provoked the incident.

The attackers had Azerbaijani flags with them.