Armenian community of Brussels demands recognition of Artsakh’s independence

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian community held a peaceful protest in Belgium, Brussels, demanding the recgnition of the independence of Artsakh, representative of the Armenian community in Brussels, journalist Karen Khachatryan told ARMENPRESS.

''The demands are clear – open air routes for humanitarian aid, recognize the independence of Artsakh, stop the unjust war against the Armenians, the first Christian nation. The voice of the Armenian Diaspora should be heard through such actions and finally, we will achieve the international recognition of Artsakh’', Khachatryan said.

During the protest the participants raised also demands of discontinuing Turkey's membership to the NATO, which actively supports Azerbaijan’s war against Artsakh.

Belgian-Armenian priest Zatik Avetikyan raised a prayer for the memory of the fallen soldiers of Artsakh, and the participants observed a minute of silence in memory of the martyred heroes.

The participants of the protest had posters reading ''Your silence costs lives'', ''Recognize Artsakh'', ''Stop terrorism'', ''Don't allow a new genocide'', ''Artsakh is strong and we will win''.

During the peaceful demonstration, all the anti-epidemic rules of the coronavirus were observed.