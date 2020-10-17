International community should use its toolkit to stop aggression against ARtsakh’s people – MFA

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh issued a statement over the non-stop attacks of the Azerbaijani-Turkish forces against the civilian population of Artsakh. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Artsakh, the statement runs as follows,

‘’On October 16 and early in the morning of October 17, 2020, the capital of the Republic of Artsakh Stepanakert, as well as the city of Shushi and other communities became targets of intense missile strikes by the Azerbaijani-Turkish forces. At least six civilians were wounded in this deliberate attack on civilian objects.



The continuing attacks of the Azerbaijani-Turkish forces against the peaceful population of the Republic of Artsakh as well as strikes on the territory of the Republic of Armenia testify about Turkey’s and Azerbaijan’s intention to expand the scale and increase the intensity of the hostilities.



As the triple alliance of Turkey, Azerbaijan and international terrorists stubbornly refuses to implement the joint statement of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on a humanitarian truce adopted in Moscow on 10 October, and continues to ignore the calls of the civilized world to stop the bloodshed, it is necessary that the international community moves from words to action using all the available toolkit to stop the aggression against the people of Artsakh.



We once again emphasize that the international recognition of the independence of the Republic of Artsakh is the most effective non-military way for the restoration of regional peace''.