Clashes continued intensively, Azerbaijan suffered serious losses – President of Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Military operations along almost entire Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line continued on October 17, ARMENPRESS reports President of ARtsakh Arayik Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’Particularly fierce clashes took place in the southern direction. The Defense Army excellently fulfils its military tasks, inflicting heavy manpower and military equipment losses’’, Harutyunyan wrote.