Clashes continued intensively, Azerbaijan suffered serious losses – President of Artsakh
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Military operations along almost entire Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line continued on October 17, ARMENPRESS reports President of ARtsakh Arayik Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook page.
‘’Particularly fierce clashes took place in the southern direction. The Defense Army excellently fulfils its military tasks, inflicting heavy manpower and military equipment losses’’, Harutyunyan wrote.
- 19:59 Azerbaijanis attack peaceful Armenians in Israel with sticks and stones
- 19:37 Armenian community of Brussels demands recognition of Artsakh’s independence
- 19:19 International community should use its toolkit to stop aggression against ARtsakh’s people – MFA
- 19:17 Clashes continued intensively, Azerbaijan suffered serious losses – President of Artsakh
- 18:39 Numerous Israelis protest against military cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan
- 18:19 3 Azerbaijani UAVs downed in the territory of Republic of Armenia, 1 in Artsakh
- 18:15 FM Mnatsakanyan’s visit to USA being prepared – The Hill
- 17:36 Children of Artsakh under existential threat. UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors call for immediate action
- 17:34 721 billion 396 million drams paid by Armenia’s 1000 major taxpayers in 9 months
- 17:31 Potential 6-month ban on imports from Turkey won’t cause shortage of goods, inflation: deputy min.
- 17:23 Positions of Russia and US on Nagorno Karabakh generally coincide - Russian Ambassador
- 16:28 Turkey violated US legislation by using F-16s in Azerbaijan, says expert on American studies
- 16:08 PHOTOS: Aftermath of Azeri overnight bombardment of Artsakh’s towns and cities
- 16:02 Armenians in London urge BBC to tell the truth about incidents taking place in Artsakh
- 15:57 Russia will soon provide one more mobile lab to Armenia
- 15:51 Under apparent pressure of ECHR, Azeri authorities let two Artsakhi POWs contact families
- 15:25 30-rocket salvo, 1 blast: Only in Azeri “untalented” propaganda - Ganja disinformation debunked
- 15:15 LA County Sheriff welcomes peaceful protests of Armenians, condemns attacks on Artsakh civilians
- 14:46 War volunteer Alexander Harutyunyan awarded posthumously with Hero of Artsakh highest title
- 13:11 Azerbaijan smuggles armaments, mercenaries from Bagram Airfield on board covert flights – NSS intel
- 12:44 Azeri defense ministry spreads fake news alleging downing of Armenian SU-25
- 12:40 Joe Biden vows to prevent interference of Turkey, foreign mercenaries in NK conflict
- 12:05 Rep. Ben Sanchez to introduce resolution condemning attacks on Artsakh and Turkey’s involvement
- 11:40 "Apartments in ruins" - 3 civilians wounded in latest Azeri bombardment of Stepanakert City
- 11:37 Armenia reports 1540 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
